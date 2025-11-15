Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn The Weeknd Donates $350K Toward Hurricane Melissa Relief In Jamaica The Weeknd is contributing $350,000 to support Hurricane Melissa relief efforts in Jamaica.







The Weeknd has joined in on relief efforts to aid Jamaica after the devastation caused by Category 5 storm Hurricane Melissa.

The Grammy-winning singer donated $350,000 via his XO Humanitarian Fund to support the World Food Programme’s emergency relief in Jamaica, TMZ reports. The donation will help provide food kits for 200,000 residents affected by Hurricane Melissa, which struck the island on Oct. 28.

The Weeknd joins a line of celebs who have made hurricane relief donations to the Caribbean island, including Sean Paul, Maxi Priest, and Shaggy, who helped coordinate some of the first planes to deliver critical supplies to some of the hardest hit communities. The relief efforts continue to pour in as Jamaica recovers from the Category 5 storm that killed at least 45 people and left thousands homeless.

Relief agencies continue to prioritize urgent food and water needs for the roughly one million people affected by the storm. Officials say efforts must soon shift to rebuilding homes for those left homeless, a massive task that will require support from international aid groups, the U.S., and countries across Europe and Asia.

Around 146,000 structures in Jamaica suffered major damage, including lost roofs or walls, severely affecting at least 90,000 families, said Alvin Gayle, commander of Jamaica’s Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management. He added that the number of damaged buildings continues to rise as assessments progress.

Officials estimate storm damages could reach $7 billion. Along with numerous homes suffering severe or catastrophic damage, large areas of the country remain without power and water.

“It’s essentially about a third of the country that is impacted significantly,” said Dana Morris Dixon, minister of education, youth, skills, and information. “We are just under three million population — to have that many people be affected is huge.”

Morris Dixon stressed the urgent need for shelter, noting that the government’s initial focus was on providing water and clearing roads to reach isolated communities. With the rainy season ongoing, many residents remain exposed, living among the ruins of their homes.

