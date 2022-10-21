The Weingart Foundation Welcomes Brian Williams as the Foundation’s First Chief Operating Officer

After an extensive national search, the Weingart Foundation, a private grantmaking foundation that partners with communities across Southern California to advance racial justice, welcomes Brian Williams as its first Chief Operating Officer (C.O.O.).

Working with the Foundation’s leadership team, staff, and Board of Directors, Williams will play an instrumental role in driving the organization’s innovation and operational excellence and in maintaining a work environment that reflects the Foundation’s mission and values.

“As a strategic and thoughtful organizational leader with an unwavering dedication to social change, Brian Williams exemplifies the core values and competencies required to step into this newly created role of Chief Operating Officer,” said Miguel A. Santana, President and C.E.O. of the Weingart Foundation.

“He brings a well-rounded and varied professional background, lived expertise, and a demonstrated track record of working collaboratively to achieve ambitious management objectives. We look forward to working closely with Brian as a thought leader and key partner to continue to operationalize the Foundation’s commitment to racial justice.”

Brian Williams brings a wealth of expertise in corporate, entrepreneurial, and nonprofit leadership, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the Los Angeles Urban League where he was a key architect of their dramatic turnaround and helped secure more than $10M in grants over four years. He also managed day-to-day operations, facilities, and aspects of finance, human resources, and programming.

“Weingart’s mission and vision for equity, inclusion and social change are perfectly aligned with my own values and vision,” said Brian Williams, incoming C.O.O. of the Weingart Foundation. “I am honored to be the Foundation’s first C.O.O. and I look forward to working with Miguel Santana and his stellar leadership team, Board of Directors, and staff at all levels to achieve organizational excellence consistent with the Foundation’s innovative approach toward racial, social and economic justice.”

A mentor and community advocate in his personal life, Williams also has executive-level experience managing and consulting with top-tier and mid-market companies and building teams to achieve bold goals. He holds an M.B.A. from Yale School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Philosophy from Yale College.