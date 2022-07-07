All Traces of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Including Social Media Accounts And Websites Have Been Deleted

The “Hot Topic” for today — The Wendy Williams Show can’t be found anywhere on the internet. If you thought to go back to view an old Wendy Williams talk show episode or even check out a recent one, you are straight out of luck.

According to The New York Post, every trace of the show, which was on air for 13 years has vanished. The show was purportedly deleted from all platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, and even its website, once it went off the air.

Fans from around the globe noticed that they couldn’t find Williams’s content anywhere online, asking her the infamous question, “How you doin’?” On Instagram, an error message reads, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

There is no sign of the show. It is as if there had never been a show despite the past 13 years. The Wendy Williams Show’s final episode aired on June 17.

Social media definitely noticed and had some things to say about the missing episodes.

Taking down the Wendy Williams Show’s YouTube channel is so disrespectful to her legacy and removes a massive stream of monetization for Wendy that she deserved — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) July 5, 2022

I really feel some type of way the Wendy Williams YouTube channel is gone. — Assanté (@heyassante) July 4, 2022

They are trying to erase Wendy Williams’ legacy right in front of our eyes. They know her YouTube channel is our last memory of her iconic talk show. There is no good reason for her to delete her channel. — . (@MJFINESSELOVER) July 4, 2022

The Wendy Williams Show YouTube channel being deleted on the 4th of July is almost fitting. It’s the last straw of the current downfall of America. I’m in shambles. — Daniel Preda (@MisterPreda) July 5, 2022

Lmaoooo they removed all traces of wendy Williams show from everywhere. Even YouTube. Like comedy pic.twitter.com/BzSiYmWHVp — willy billy | ✨ (@WhatEverWillie) July 6, 2022

Wait, so…

– they cancelled her show

– claim she was too sick (when irl she wasn’t) to continue working

– Now ALL of her past shows have been deleted from YouTube? Who did #WendyWilliams piss of? pic.twitter.com/ZwBRfyd8Aw — Sam- The Marketing Strategist for Small Businesses (@IamMoni7) July 5, 2022

They have erased Wendy Williams from YouTube pic.twitter.com/iU3n3tYrDm — Omar (@DarkSkinnedPrue) July 4, 2022

all the videos from the wendy williams show being held hostage at youtube headquarters pic.twitter.com/tK8EJGtoZ5 — wiLL (@willfulchaos) July 5, 2022

Something so alarming about how the Wendy Williams show ended, how it seems she’s being pushed out ever since she had COVID, and how her show clips are apparently being deleted from the internet. It just feels so sad and unfair. What an unfair way to end a legacy. — kenya ✨ (@KenyaTheHunter) July 6, 2022