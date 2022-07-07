 All Traces of 'The Wendy Williams Show' Including Social Media Accounts And Websites Have Been Deleted

(Image: Getty Images/NBC)
The “Hot Topic” for today — The Wendy Williams Show can’t be found anywhere on the internet. If you thought to go back to view an old Wendy Williams talk show episode or even check out a recent one, you are straight out of luck.

According to The New York Post, every trace of the show, which was on air for 13 years has vanished. The show was purportedly deleted from all platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, and even its website, once it went off the air.

Fans from around the globe noticed that they couldn’t find Williams’s content anywhere online, asking her the infamous question, “How you doin’?” On Instagram, an error message reads, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

There is no sign of the show. It is as if there had never been a show despite the past 13 years. The Wendy Williams Show’s final episode aired on June 17.

Social media definitely noticed and had some things to say about the missing episodes.

