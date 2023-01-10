R&B Group ‘The Whispers’ Mourn Death of Founding Member Gordy Harmon

A founding member of the R&B group, The Whispers has passed away.

According to ABC 7, Gordy Harmon died in his sleep on Jan. 5. at age 79. His family informed the media outlet that he died of natural causes.

The official Instagram page of The Whispers acknowledged Harmon’s death.

“We are saddened by the passing of one of the founders and former members of the Whispers. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and his memory and his contributions will never be forgotten. Much love ❤️ #gordyharmon #legendarywhispers #singerandsongwriter #inspiring #smooth #dancer“

The Whispers started in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles in 1964. Harmon joined with twin brothers, Wallace and Walter Scott, Marcus Hutson, and Nicholas Caldwell to start their musical journey as a group. Some of the members grew up in the Jordan Downs housing project.

Unfortunately, Harmon had to leave the group after he suffered an injury to his larynx in 1973.

The group’s name was given to them by the owner of a small record label in Hollywood, who recommended The Whispers to reflect their soft singing style.

According to UDiscoverMusic, they initially signed with Dore label in 1964 before inking with the Soul Clock label, where they eventually charted on the national U.S. soul charts at the end of the decade. Their song, The Time Will, Come rose to the No.17 on the charts in 1969. They achieved their first Top 10 R&B hit with the ballad Seems Like I Gotta Do Wrong in 1970.

In the 1980s, they were able to land two of their most popular songs on the R&B charts. The first one, And The Beat Goes On, was released in 1980, while the 1987 classic, Rock Steady, broke through as a Top 10 pop hit as well.

The Scott brothers remain active, but Caldwell passed away in 2016 and Hutson in 2000. The group was inducted into the R&B Music Hall of Fame in 2014.