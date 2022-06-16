The Wild Story of How a Vengeful Elephant Killed a Woman and Returned to Trample Her Dead Body at Her Funeral

There are some stories that are just so wild and crazy that it’s hard to believe it’s true.

Well, a case-in-point in the curious case of an elephant that had an ax to grind against a 70-year-old woman in the Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, which is located in India. The story went viral after it was reported that the elephant not only trampled the woman, but it came back to her village to wreak havoc, destroy buildings, and seek out the woman’s dead body only to wreck her corpse some more.

As the story goes, News 18 reported that Maya Murmu was busy collecting water in her Raipal village when an elephant on a rampage came from the Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary and attacked her relentlessly.

But the story didn’t end with Murmu’s death after she succumbed to the injuries from the vicious attack.

Rasgovindpur police station inspector Lopamudra Nayak told the news agency that the elephant not only trampled the woman on end but later he returned to her village during her funeral, located her body, and continued to trample her corpse some more.

Then the angry elephant, along with a herd of others, tore through the village and destroyed everything in its path.