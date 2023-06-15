The Wiz Is Easing On Down To The Road To Atlanta

Brian Jordan Jr., actor starring in Tyler Perry’s Sistas, will take his talents from the screen to the stage. Jordan is set to direct and choreograph a regional production of The Wiz for Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company in Atlanta.

The Atlanta production stars a native cast, including Tina Fears, Q Parker, Fenner Eaddy and many more. The Wiz begins previews June 13 leading up to opening night June 16. The Atlanta production will end July 2. Following the Atlanta run, the production will embark on a national tour including a stop on Broadway, according to Playbill.

This is Jordan Jr.’s directorial debut for a stage production. The thespian trained at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts before getting his breakout role in the BET drama series.The Louisiana native spoke to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the opportunity to bring The Wiz to Atlanta.



“Atlanta is the cultural hub of Black change,” says the 32-year-old. “I always say that and that’s why I’m so excited to bring this show here because this is the place for it to happen because in our show, Atlanta is Oz … because Oz is a Utopian place where all these Black people live and it’s magical.”

This latest run of The Wiz is especially personal to True Colors. The musical had a four-year consecutive run with co-founder Leon as lead director. This upcoming rendition of The Wiz is the first revival of the classic play in nearly two decades.

The modern re-imagining of the famed 1978 musical will seek to “honor the history and illuminate the power of True Colors’ artistic excellence in Black storytelling,” Leon told Playbill

The show will take place at the Southwest Arts Center in Atlanta with tickets to the see the show available for purchase now.

