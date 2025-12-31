These Black Celebs Earned Street Cred With Naming Ceremonies In Their Hoods

Having your name displayed on a street sign is not just any old recognition; it represents a legacy left behind for generations to come. In cities throughout the U.S., Black celebrities who have made contributions in cultural advancement or philanthropy have been honored by having streets named after them.

From legends to icons, here are 15 Black celebrities who have been commemorated with the renaming of streets in their respective communities.

Nipsey Hussle

The late rapper and community advocate Nipsey Hussle was honored by having a square named after him at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Slauson Avenue in South Los Angeles for his contributions to the community through his business ownership of Marathon Clothing and his involvement in projects and activism.

Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali Boulevard honors the boxing legend and activist from Louisville’s Walnut Street area, which was officially renamed in 1978 to honor his sporting accomplishments and community contributions.

Prince

The legendary Prince has been honored with a street sign in his hometown of Minneapolis. First Avenue nightclub now features the Prince Rogers Nelson Way sign, unveiled in June 2022, to celebrate his legacy as an artist and his strong ties to the club’s music scene.

Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin, the “Queen of Soul,” was celebrated when Aretha Franklin Way was named in her honor in Detroit, after her passing. The street naming commemorates Franklin’s significant contributions to the world of performing arts and the music industry, and reflects a deep sense of gratitude from her hometown.

The Notorious B.I.G.

The Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, is named on a corner block in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. The renaming ceremony was held in June 2019. It recognized his cultural impact and Brooklyn roots.

Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott Boulevard was recently dedicated in Portsmouth, Virginia, in honor of the acclaimed hip-hop artist and producer. Virginia’s McLean Street area is where Elliot grew up and developed her music career before achieving impact and global recognition. The street spans between Airline Boulevard and Greenwood Drive and was officially renamed in 2022.

Ray Charles

Ray Charles, the well-known singer and pianist from Albany, Georgia, received recognition with the unveiling of a sculpture and plaza dedicated to him in Downtown Albany in December 2007. Ray Charles Plaza is a tribute to his influence and his impact on the city.

Ella Fitzgerald

Ella Fitzgerald received an acknowledgment in the form of a bronze statue in Yonkers, New York, near a local Metro-North station on Buena Vista Avenue. The jazz legend was honored for her community roots and contributions.

Stevie Wonder

Back in 2016, Music legend Stevie Wonder was commemorated with a section of road named in his honor. Stevie Wonder Avenue is a roadway in Detroit’s Hitsville area near his childhood home in Michigan.

Tupac Shakur

In Oakland, California, lies a section of MacArthur Boulevard now known as Tupac Shakur Way, in honor of the deceased rapper and actor. Tupac Shakur had strong ties to the area from his time living there in the 1990s. The special renaming event took place in November 2023 to celebrate his lasting influence and artistic contributions to the community.

Tina Turner

Renowned singer Tina Turner, who was born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, was commemorated with a portion of State Route 19 known as Tina Turner Highway. The stretch of road runs from Brownsville to Nutbush in Haywood County, Tennessee. The Tennessee legislature chose this corridor to honor Turner’s accomplishments and the significance of her hometown in her songs, such as “Nutbush City Limits.”

James Brown

James Brown, the “Godfather of Soul,” has had an impact on the music industry that extends beyond his stage performances. This is evident through the various public acknowledgments honoring him, such as James Brown Boulevard in Augusta, Georgia. Multiple arenas and local sites nationwide commemorate his legacy.

Bob Marley

Bob Marley made an impact on the world stage with his reggae music and his cultural significance to Caribbean communities. In July 2006, Bob Marley Boulevard on Church Avenue in Brooklyn was established to pay tribute to Marley’s legacy and influence, which continue to resonate to this day.

Jackie Robinson

Jackie Robinson, the historical figure in baseball, served as the inspiration for renaming the Interboro Parkway to Jackie Robinson Parkway in New York City’s Queens and Brooklyn boroughs in 1997. The stretch of parkway commemorates Robinson’s groundbreaking accomplishments in breaking baseball’s color barrier 50 years prior and honors his significant contributions to both baseball and civil rights.

Bernie Mac

Bernie Mac made a lasting impact on the entertainment world as an actor and comedian. To honor his legacy and ties to the Englewood community in Chicago, a section of West Street at Sangamon has been dedicated as Bernie Mac Street. This gesture is a tribute to his contributions to entertainment and to his strong connections to the neighborhood where he was raised. The street-naming event took place in February 2012, allowing locals to celebrate Mac’s life and accomplishments.

