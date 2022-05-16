These Bluetooth Headphones Are Designed For Swimmers

A good pair of headphones are guaranteed to get a lot of mileage. From sessions at the gym to relaxing evenings on your back porch, a quality set of headphones goes a long way in setting the tone for a good mood. Headphones over the years have evolved from cumbersome earmuff-style contraptions to minimalistic earbuds that often go unnoticed if not for the fact they emit sound.

The Wave Open-Ear Bone Conduction Headphones take it even further by offering a quality listening experience for swimmers. For a limited time, you can purchase a pair for just $89.95.

Designed for swimmers, Wave Open-Ear Bone Conduction Headphones produce a premium listening experience whether you’re in the water or on dry land. They’re rated IP68, which means they’re waterproof and submersible in up to 1.5 meters of water. These dual-threat headphones securely fit around the back of your head so you won’t have to worry about them dangling free and getting in the way during listening sessions.

They’re packaged in a lightweight ergonomic design that makes them ultra-comfortable, and you’ll hardly notice them whether you’re swimming, running, cycling, walking, or commuting to and from the office.

Its Bluetooth 5.1 capability allows for streaming audio. It also comes with 16GB of MP3 storage, so you can load up albums (3,000 songs) and playlists and leave your phone at home. Exclusive earplugs, which attach to the headphones, can be used while swimming. Five-hour battery life is more than enough to keep the music playing.

Although these headphones are tailor-made for swimmers, they can be enjoyed by anyone. Avid trail runners and casual walkers alike will appreciate their high-quality sound and durability. More-than-capable storage is ideal for those who like to leave their phones at home during their workout sessions or activities.

Purchase these impressive headphones today to enjoy a superior listening experience.

