Politics by Mitti Hicks South African President Shuts Down US Asylum Claims: ‘They Don’t Like Change’ Dozens of white South Africans arrived at Washington-Dulles International Airport on a taxpayer-funded flight on May 12. President Ramaphosa goes on to say the white South Africans admitted into the United States are resisting change.







South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is shutting down asylum claims from the United States. While President Donald Trump’s administration has shut down refugee admissions and rescinded thousands of people who were granted entry to the United States for humanitarian protections, the administration admitted 59 white South Africans as “refugees” on Monday.

Dozens of white South Africans arrived at Washington-Dulles International Airport on a taxpayer-funded flight Monday. President Trump has made wild claims that white South Africans are victims of “genocide.” President Trump’s administration granted them “refugee status,” and they are on the fast track to becoming U.S. citizens.

However, during a panel discussion at the Africa CEO Forum, President Ramaphosa dismissed the claims of American right-wing leaders.

“Those people who are being enticed to go to the United States do not fit the definition of a refugee,” he says. “A refugee is someone who has to leave their country out of fear of political, religious, or economic persecution.”

President Ramaphosa went on to say that the white South Africans admitted into the United States are resisting change.

“We’re the only country on the continent where the colonizers came to stay, and we have never driven them out of our country,” he adds. “There’s a fringe grouping that does not have a lot of support. [The group] is anti-transformation and anti-change. They would actually prefer South Africa going back to Apartheid type of policies.”

Episcopal Church Says It Won’t Help Resettle White South Africans

The Trump administration’s preferential treatment of these refugees has angered civil rights groups, immigration advocates, and even religious organizations.

The Episcopal Church’s migration service is refusing a federal government directive to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status. According to the Associated Press, the church cites its “commitment to racial justice and reconciliation” as the reason behind its refusal.

“In light of our church’s steadfast commitment to racial justice and reconciliation and our historic ties with the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, we are not able to take this step,” said Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe.

Rowe also announced the church is ending its refugee resettlement grant agreements with the U.S. federal government. He says the church will conclude the contracts by the end of the fiscal year.

“It has been painful to watch one group of refugees, selected in a highly unusual manner, receive preferential treatment over many others who have been waiting in refugee camps or dangerous conditions for years,” said Rowe.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Sinners’ Not-So-Subtle Nod To Voodoo Is Just One Way Ryan Coogler Connects The Diaspora