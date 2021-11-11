Think Like a Fashion Maven -- Steve Harvey Announces Launch of His New Clothing Line

With all the reactions Steve Harvey gets over his pristinely tailored outfits, it’s only right for the ‘Original King of Comedy’ to come out with his own clothing line.

On Monday, the Family Feud host took to Instagram to announce his newest business venture, a menswear collection with a luxury-looking logo that teases the quality Harvey plans to bring to the brand.

“My new clothing line @HbySteveHarvey is coming,” he captioned a photo tease modeling one of his pieces. “We’re starting with the complete revamp of my tie collection and it’s coming sooner than you think —y’all hear me?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv)

The company website teases a November 2021 launch that is sure to become a trending topic like most of Harvey’s fashions. The television personality is known for dressing to the nines whenever he steps out.

He recently showed out for a GQ profile where he donned a blue leather suit paired with a black leather button-up shirt and perfectly shined black shoes. The swagger can’t be denied.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv)

H by Steve Harvey won’t be the comedian’s first fashion venture. In 2012, Harvey launched The Steve Harvey Collection, as noted by CW Detriot. The since-dissolved business included four collections tailored to the style and taste of men from all backgrounds.

Harvey set his original menswear line to include The Boardroom Collection, The Steve Harvey Signature Collection, The Couture Collection, and The Steve Harvey Custom Collection. Each line worked to cater to the occasion and different settings a businessman would be walking into.

Aside from hosting Family Feud, the best-selling author has also hosted his own talk show, beauty pageants, and continues to drop jewels of wisdom on his social media. When it comes to putting on for men on purpose, Steve Harvey stays true to his brand.

Launching another fashion line is the perfect way to expand his business portfolio while remaining true to his media personality. With the growth of social media since his first fashion line, Harvey can find more success this time around.