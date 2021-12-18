This 32-Speed Massage Gun Hits All The Right Spots

In a perfect world, each week would come with a mandatory trip to the spa or massage parlor to ease your body and mind of the stresses of the week before.

Well, it’s a surprise to no one that we live in a far from perfect world. Sadly, weekly spa and massage parlor trips aren’t included.

Just because that might be the case doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the benefits they offer. For a limited time, you can bring the massage parlor home with the Restore-32 Massage Gun for only $49.99. The discounted price includes a savings of more than $140 from its MSRP ($199).

With this device, there are 32 – you guessed it – speeds from which to choose when using it to hit those spots on your body that need special attention. It provides a pulsation massage motion for percussive therapy and deep-tissue massages. You can choose from grey or black color options.

Variety is the spice of life, and that applies to the Restore-32 Massage Gun, as well. It ships with four attachment heads which allow you to target difficult muscle groups on your body. Whether you need it to help with support for blood circulation, to smooth muscle pain, or just to get a post-workout massage, you’re covered with this device.

It comes with two-hour battery life, and it has a type-C charging interface. An LCD interface sits atop the massage gun, where a speed/gear dial and options to increase or decrease the intensity of your message are displayed. A built-in sensor is embedded that turns the device off after 15 minutes of continuous use in one spot.

The holidays are always stressful, and the Restore-32 Massage Gun is the perfect tool to alleviate some of that stress. Not only will it prove useful during the holidays, but you’ll always have a personal massager at hand with this device. Buy it today at its limited-time price.

Prices subject to change.