‘THIS A LIE!’, Jesseca Dupart Denies LisaRaye Learned of Her Sister Da Brat’s Pregnancy On Social Media

Jesseca Dupart-Harris is shutting down all the mixed messaging surrounding her and Da Brat’s recent pregnancy announcement.

The “Funkdafied” rapper and her haircare mogul wife are the talk of the town after announcing their pregnancy with a gangster-inspired maternity shoot early this week. Amid all the news surrounding their pregnancy, fans started to speculate if a feud was brewing between Da Brat and her sister, actress LisaRaye McCoy, after podcaster Raquel Harper reshared a clip from her interview with McCoy from last year, Page Six reports.

“I know you grown, but dang. I wanna marvel in your happiness ’cause that’s what it’s about,” McCoy said in the February 2022 episode of the “It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper” podcast.

The “Players Club” star added that she felt “a certain kind of way” about the situation. But at the time, McCoy was responding to an Instagram post Dupart-Harris shared that seemingly insinuated the couple were expecting.

Once Dupart-Harris realized an old interview clip was being shared online regarding their pregnancy, she hopped into The Shade Room‘s comments to clear things up.

“THIS IS A LIE!,” Dupart-Harris wrote.

“SHADEROOM Please check the date on this interview and the accuracy, this is just honestly not a good time as her mom just passed … Let’s keep Lisa Raye in our prayers […]”

“WE COVERED ALL THIS ON @Bratlovesjudy_wetv this season BTW,” she added.

Harper also cleared up the timing of the interview in a post on her Instagram Story.

“The interview I did with @therealraye1 is from months ago not today,” she explained.

“I only posted because I thought it was from a story today and that my interview was just getting brought up from something currently,” she explained.

LisaRaye’s mother passed away on February 10 from an unknown illness. Fans have since been reacting to the media mixup after TSR deleted the story and posted a statement to clear up the mistake.

“Da Brat wife said that LisaRaye interview is old. Y’all blogs are weird AF,” one fan wrote.

