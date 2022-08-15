This Armor-Clad VPN Deal Comes With Playstation Plus Essential

The need for a VPN has never been more important.

A VPN (virtual public network) allows internet surfers to use an encrypted server, which in turn enables a way to hide IP addresses. These safeguards make it far more difficult for bad actors to hack your online sessions by protecting your browsing activities.

VPNs allow those who travel to have extra protection, but VPNs can also be used on your home network.

The PlayStation Plus Essential: 12-Month Subscription + VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription is a valuable combo for gamers and internet users alike. For a limited time, you can purchase it for $69.99. That’s a savings of 73% from its original MSRP ($259).

VPN Unlimited is one of the top-rated products in its space. Thanks to the no limit on bandwidth users enjoy full streaming and download speeds. More than 10 million internet users depend on VPN Unlimited for their protection. This product has more than 500 servers around the globe, allowing you to browse without the fear of having your identity or data compromised, no matter where you are in the world.

Military-grade AES encryption, a kill switch for iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows platforms, and 24/7 customer support come as part of this plan.

Watch this video.

Tech.Co, in its review of VPN Unlimited, writes, “From its simple interface to its genuinely practical features, VPN Unlimited has plenty to recommend it.” It’s also received accolades as PC Mag’s Top VPN and Editor’s Pick Award by Software Informer.

Those who use Playstation’s online popular platform can rest assured knowing their online activity will be protected. Purchase of this bundle comes with a year of access to PlayStation Plus Essential. Cloud storage, exclusive content, online multiplayer, and exclusive discounts count among PlayStation Plus Exclusive’s benefits.

Data breaches and successful hacking attempts, unfortunately, have become far too common. Purchase this combo today and confidently protect your online identity.

Prices subject to change.