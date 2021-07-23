This Award-Winning App Can Help You Get In Your Best Shape At Home

Home workouts aren’t a new fad. Since Jane Fonda and her tapes made people realize that it’s possible to break a sweat in your own living room, at-home workouts have cemented themselves in the fitness circuit and never really went away.

But the pandemic has catalyzed a resurgence of home fitness in a time where heading to gyms and health clubs is not an option. And now that things are slowly going back to normal, many are realizing that they can do without an expensive gym membership.

If you’re part of that demographic, you can take control of your health with a little help from the BetterMe app. Rated an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars on the App Store, it’s designed to help you achieve your body goals easier and faster without employing the help of an actual trainer or nutritionist. Right now, you can grab it on sale for 96 percent off.

As you can tell by the name, BetterMe can help you be the best you. Packed with all the features required to accommodate your personal training needs, its goal is to help you get in your best shape with the least amount of effort.

Whether you want to lose some of that Quarantine 15, receive a personal diet plan, track water intake, or get advice from professional trainers, BetterMe has got you covered. You get personalized sets of exercises and nutrition advice based on your goals, with new meal plans to boot, with easy-to-make dishes carefully selected according to your preferences.

No trainer? No problem! You also get daily articles, tips, tricks, and answers to all your fitness questions right on the app. There’s also a water tracker and step counter included to make sure that you’re staying on track.

There’s no need to take a step foot in a gym to achieve your fitness goals. For only $40, you can grab a lifetime subscription to BetterMe. That’s less than the monthly price of most gym memberships.

Prices subject to change.