This Ex-Navy Drone Operator Is Now Working With Lizzo. ‘Anything In This World Is Attainable.’

Disclaimer: This story has been republished with permission from Entrepreneur.com.

Back in 2018, Taylor Character, aka HoneyLuv, was operating drones for the Navy at a base in Malibu, Calif.

“Being in the military made me a lot more organized,” the Cleveland native told Billboard.

“I would also say being more diligent, not allowing myself to slack, and to be on top of everything — a self-starter and motivator.”

She used her newfound discipline to teach herself how to DJ, a skill that would pay off big time. In just two short years, HoneyLuv has toured at EDM festivals around the country and produced remixes for such artists as Diplo and Lizzo.

“Don’t let anyone tell you it isn’t possible. Anything in this world is attainable,” HoneyLuv said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Insomniac Records (@insomniacrecs)

From drones to dancefloors

After leaving the military, HoneyLuv made her first debut by spinning Hip Hop and R&B music on Dash Radio as a Guest DJ for celebrity trainer Corey Calliet’s “Issa Lifestyle” radio show. She also began regularly spinning at Flamingo Deck, a club in San Diego.

Her sets caught the ear of a former talent agent who booked her at The Day Trip Festival in Los Angeles. Her career began to take off from there.

HoneyLuv hired a business manager, which she said is one of the wisest moves she’s ever made.

“To have someone there to help guide you business-wise makes it so much easier,” she told Billboard.

Her manager booked HoneyLuv huge tours, such as Desert Hearts and the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas, where she was the only Black artist in the entire lineup.

In July, HoneyLuv dropped an impossibly-titled tech house single called “Thr33 6ix 5ive.” The song has been streamed on Spotify more than 5 million times.

This month, HoneyLuv will release a remix of Lizzo’s song, “Everybody’s Gay.”

“I’m a huge Lizzo fan. Just what she stands for,” HoneyLuv said in a profile in The New York Times.

She hopes her success will inspire more Black female DJs to join the party.

“It’s up to us to continue the legacy in hopes we can inspire more and more people to join this community and enjoy the music.”