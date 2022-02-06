This Founder’s Startup Resource Is An Information Powerhouse

As more people have spent time indoors over the past couple of years, it’s allowed for the creation of a pandemic economy. As a result, many people with ideas or side hustles turned those creations into lucrative financial gains. The Internet has experienced something of a second boom since 2020, as people around the world are tapping into its vast space to explore different streams of income. While it’s been good for some, for others it has been nothing short of confusing.

If you’re someone with an idea or a concept but are lost when it comes to getting that idea or concept off the ground, look no further than Founders’ Book Lifetime Access. For a limited time, it’s available for $79. That’s a savings of 46% from its MSRP ($147).

Founders’ Book is a one-stop-shop for anyone looking to launch a startup or turn an idea into reality. It includes thousands of tools, platforms, and guides that offer invaluable information from those who have succeeded in successfully launching startups.

Choose from more than 2,000 articles and guides on different stages of startups, stories from startup founders, practice guides that have been vetted and written by company founders, and growth hacks.

Also included with your purchase are startup deals and credits that will save you thousands of dollars on software subscriptions. An included no-code bible teaches all you need to know about the current no-code landscape along with helpful tools and capabilities. Store and document all of your work in the Founders’ Hub, and use the 30-day startup feature, which gives you one task a day to ideate, build a prototype, and in some cases launch your startup in a month.

“It can save at least 200 hours of your time on the lookout for the right advice and resources which can 20x your speed of business growth,” writes Medium.com

For first-time founders, think of this product as a Yellow Pages. It’s an excellent resource and database for anyone looking to launch their startup. Purchase it today at its limited-time price of $79.

Prices subject to change.