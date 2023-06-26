How Maria Alejandra Shows Her Daughter The World Through Aviation

Maria Alejandra is a private pilot who began sharing aviation content on social media in 2020 when she was flying alongside an instructor. After taking her first solo flight and testing out her skills on various aircrafts, Alejandra has turned to aviation as a way to spend quality time with her daughter, Gabby.

In one of her most popular posts on TikTok, Alejandra is seen buckling Gabby in for her first flight. “Took my daughter flying for the first time and let’s just say she loved it,” the caption read. In the video, she explains flight prepping to her daughter and gives her a tour of the aircraft before the two prepare for takeoff.

“Wow…you got it, Mommy,” Gabby can be heard saying while she wears a headset in the back of the plane.

In another TikTok, Alejandra walks Gabby through flight patterns and lets her assist as a co-pilot. “She’s getting so good at these pre-flights, just like her Mommy. I love it,” Alejandra says in the video.

As an ambassador for Women Rock Wings, the LA native uses her skills to drive home the importance of diversity in the aviation industry as Black women remain in the margins as pilots.

She also has raked up 200,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok . Standing on the shoulders of giants like Bessie Coleman, Maria Alejandra is an inspiration for the next generation of Black women and men in aviation.