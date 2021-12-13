This Last-Minute Gift Bundle Comes With A 20% Green Monday Discount

It’s the holiday season, and that means you’re probably scrambling to find last-minute gifts for those closest to you. While you still have time, you could be stuck scratching your head thinking of ideas for that one person who is always difficult to shop for.

Fret no longer. Here are five gift ideas that could help you down the stretch.

The thinker

If you’ve ever wanted to learn a new language, the time is now. For just $159.20, you can purchase a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning and begin your quest with a new language. Be sure to use the code GREEN20 to purchase it at its limited-time price.

Babbel boasts more than 10 languages from which to choose, including Spanish, French, Italian, German, among many others. The software was created by more than 100 expert linguists, and it’s helped millions master a new tongue.

The frequent shopper

Sam’s Club is a one-stop shop for nearly everything. The massive warehouse stores carry everything from tender cuts of meat to tires for your vehicle. For $15.99, gift not only the beauty of Sam’s Club membership but also free cupcakes and rotisserie chicken along with the membership. Get this Sam’s Club deal for $15.99 with code GREEN20.

The fitness-minded

When it comes to fitness apps, you’d be hard-pressed to find one as concise and as deep as the Ultrahuman Holistic Fitness app. Ultrahuman has partnered with leading athletes and experts in the health arena to create a platform that helps users workout, sleep and meditate efficiently. Get Ultrahuman’s Holistic Fitness app for $39.99 with code GREEN20.

The cell phone user

Nearly everyone today uses a cell phone. While they’re ultra-convenient, traditional carriers have waned in popularity because of cumbersome contracts that accompany cell phone service. With Tello, users can enjoy a year of service and unlimited texts and talk for only $68. One GB of LTE data is included in the deal. Get Tello for $68 with the code GREEN20.

The avid Internet user

One of the most annoying feelings in the world is having your Internet viewing sessions interrupted by in-your-face ads. AdGuard has been a prominent player in the ad-blocking business, as it achieves its purpose with ease. Get a lifetime subscription to AdGuard’s family plan for $23.99 with code GREEN20. A $10 store credit is included with your purchase.

Prices subject to change.