‘This One’s For You, Tommy!’: ’90s Sitcom ‘Martin” Reunion Trailer Drops

“Wazzup?! Wazzzup?! Wazzzzzup?!” Martin Lawrence is back in the house 30 years late,r joining his dynamic and comedic group of castmates in a highly anticipated Martin reunion special. The trailer is out now!

BET Networks dropped a minute-long video June 6 featuring the original cast members of the iconic ’90s sitcom. The trailer opens up as the cast is seated together on the infamous green couch in Martin Payne’s Detroit apartment. In unison, they all say “This one’s for you Tommy.”

Thomas Mikal Ford, who played the charming Tommy from 1992 to 1997, was the subject of many jokes that often played out with other characters reminding him that he was unemployed. For his performance, he earned a nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series at the 1996 N.A.A.C.P. Image Awards.

In 2016, Ford died at 52.

The reunion began filming for BET+ on February 20, 2022, BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported. The special aims to not only pay tribute to a beloved actor and friend, but to commemorate the show’s 30-year anniversary. Martin made its debut on Fox in August 1992.

Participating original cast members include Martin Lawrence, who returns as the title character, Tisha Campbell as his wife, Gina; Tichina Arnold as Gina’s best friend, Pam, and anti-hero to Martin; and Carl Anthony Payne II who plays Martin’s not-so-smart friend Cole.

The special will be hosted by comedian Affion Crockett and feature appearances from comedian Tommy Davidson and R&B singer/songwriter Brian McKnight.

Snoop Dogg also appears in the newly released trailer, noting just how impactful Martin was to pop culture. The West Coast rapper said, “We would watch the show more than we would make music.”

The trailer ends with a cliffhanger after Crockett asks: “Can there be a Martin reboot?” Tune in to find out the answer.

According to Revolt, the reunion special will air exclusively on BET+ Thursday, June 16.which marks three decades after the series hit television.