This Portable Massage Mattress Brings The Heat

Few things are better than a much-needed massage and a visit to the spa. If you’re someone who struggles with chronic tightness in the back or just overall feelings of tenseness, then you’re likely well too familiar with the aforementioned statement. Unfortunately, unless you’re lucky enough to have a live-in masseuse, then you’re likely stuck on the wrong end of muscle tenseness.

The Portable Vibrating Heat Therapy Massage Cushion Mattress offers relief for those moments you’re left wishing for a massage. For a limited time, it’s available for just $74.99. That’s a savings of 40% from its MSRP ($126).

The Portable Vibrating Heat Therapy Massage Cushion Mattress offers spa-like massages without the spa-like costs. It’s portable, so you can use it at home, in your office, or even in your car to relax and relieve back pain and tightness. It comes with a car outlet adapter for those times you need to use it while on the road.

Its high-performance motor delivers stimulating and soothing vibrations that help release the tension on your back muscles. An included remote allows you to control the intensity of your massages from 1 to eight modes and three speeds.

This portable massage unit also comes with an adjustable heating mode, which allows the stimulation of blood circulation depending on your desired heat temperature. Easy-button controls allow easy access to change modes on the fly.

This product is covered in a breathable polyester fabric that is easy to clean yet durable. This device can also be operated on a timer, that comes with settings for 15 and 30 minutes, meaning you can set it and forget. At just 2.2 pounds, you can also pack it with you for road trips.

Just because you might not be able to make it to a spa or to see a masseuse doesn’t mean you should have to suffer through muscle tightness and soreness. This device is the perfect substitute, and it’s available at an affordable price. Purchase it today.

Prices subject to change.