Ghanaian-British Entrepreneur Creates Earbuds That Can Translate Over 35 Languages

Leave it to a Ghanaian-British brother to create wireless earbuds that can translate over 35 different languages from around the globe. Danny Manu is on a mission to develop “the world’s first truly wireless earphones.”

Manu’s Cliks headphones are wireless and operate on Bluetooth. The headset must pair with a smartphone to work, and unlike some of the other guys, Cliks doesn’t require an internet connection, Keep The Faith reports.

But that’s not all—Cliks can also help people cross language barriers and connect to one another. The earbuds automatically pick up on what language is being spoken and then provides a spoken translation within a sentence or two.

Founder Manu self-financed the translating headphones through his business Mymanu.

“Like all the other ethnic minority-run businesses within the UK, I had a hard time getting the funding and financial support from banks and government-funded programs that I needed,” he said.

Manu made some sales to raise capital, dipped into his personal savings, and explored crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo. He was able to raise £5,000,000 through his different fundraising ventures, according to the outlet.

“If you truly believe in your product and ideas, you shouldn’t have too much trouble convincing other people to believe in them too,” Manu shared.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the self-made entrepreneur also founded Medybird, a medical and industrial personal protective equipment (PPE manufacturer). His aim? To help countries in need.

“I wanted to help my community and do some good, and Medybird was the perfect solution,” said Manu. “I saw how COVID 19 was affecting the BAME [Black, Asian, and minority ethnic] communities and my fellow local businesses here in Manchester—it was heartbreaking to watch.”

Medybird has shipped over 15 million PPE to countries that needed the support.

Manu encourages the brave souls venturing into tech entrepreneurship to focus on their successes and believe in themselves.