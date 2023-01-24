This Small Electric Heater Packs A Big Punch

The winter months bring forth some of the highest electric bills of the year. Even states that rank among the lowest in the country in power bill costs still see an increase this time of year. The culprit has long been home heating units that have received a hefty workload from Halloween to St. Patrick’s Day.

Heating your home doesn’t always have to come with a high price tag. Portable heaters are a good alternative when you don’t want to unleash the fury of a central heating unit. The FARA Classic Heater stands among the best in the portable heating realm. For a limited time, you can purchase it for $99.

This small-yet-mighty compact electric heater raises the bar in flexible home heating. It can heat up to 215 square feet by using a ceramic heating element that provides spaces with fast and silent heating.

Its dynamic design fits seamlessly into most contemporary environments without sacrificing performance. It packs a 1200-watt heating capacity, and a low-energy consumption mode drops it down to 800 watts for steady heat over prolonged use.

The FARA Classic Heater is built with safety in mind. It’s equipped with tip-over protection, overheat protection, and it’s constructed with fire-retardant materials. All of these features are packaged in an ocean blue chassis that includes a hidden handle for easy mobility. It only weighs 1.76 pounds, so you’ll hardly notice it should you want to take it to the office.

With two months of winter remaining, there isn’t a better time to purchase a portable heater and cut back on the remaining electricity bills. And although you won’t need it as much once the country begins to unthaw, you’ll still appreciate its performance on those chilly evenings.

Purchase this small-yet-dynamic portal heater today while it’s still available. This special deal is part of our Winter Preparedness Sale, bringing discounts on products equipped to help people through the cold months.

Prices subject to change.