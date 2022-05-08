This Tech Bundle Packages Three Useful Programs Into One

If you’ve spent any amount of time organizing data on your computer, then you already know just how valuable databases can be when compiling all of your information.

Stackby simplifies the organization process in a fast and flexible manner that gives superpowers to everyday spreadsheets in one flexible collaboration platform. For a limited time, Stackby along with Start.Me, & StackSkills can be yours for just $99. That’s a savings of 94% from its MSRP ($1,895).

The 2022 Tech Stack Attack Lifetime Bundle: Stackby, Start.Me, & StackSkills packages three innovative software into one purchase. Each product is beneficial in its own way.

Stackby offers a flexible and collaborative workspace that brings ease of use of spreadsheets, and functionality of databases and connects to popular services via no-code API connectors. It offers more than 25 unique data column types that allow you to build your relational database.

Stackby is currently rated 4.8 stars on Capterra.

Start.Me transforms your computer’s browser homepage into a productivity hub. More than 500,000 people and organizations around the world have enjoyed Start.Me’s benefits. Manage your bookmarks, notes, tasks, and news pages from one streamlined page. Dashboard features include RSS, charts, and integrations, among other features. Personal features include a calendar, notes, tasks, background, and others.

Start.Me currently has a rating of 4.7 stars on Capterra.

Finally, StackSkills Unlimited is a great tool for anyone looking to learn a new skill or sharpen old ones. StackSkills offers more than 1,000 courses in concentrations like IT, development, graphic design, finance, business marking, and many more.

“StackSkills Unlimited gives you a lifetime of professional training for one low price,” PCWorld writes in its review.

This bundle not only allows you to organize your spreadsheets in a streamlined way. It also gives your homepage a clean facelift and comes with a library of informational learning tools that are beneficial. Purchase it today.

