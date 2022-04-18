This Two-Item Microsoft Office Bundle Is Available At A 90% Discount

No matter your level of proficiency with a computer, chances are you’re well-familiar with Microsoft Office.

The software for years now has made life much easier for everyone from business owners to students. Microsoft over the years has added software to its award-winning suite, implementing programs like Teams and OneNote to its roster.

The more familiar one is with Microsoft Office, the easier their computing life will be. Learn the ins and outs with your purchase of the Microsoft Office Lifetime License for Mac + Microsoft Office Courses. For a limited time, it’s available for just $79.99. That’s a savings of 91% from its MSRP.

Two items are included with your purchase: Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021, and the Microsoft Office Course Bundle.

The Microsoft Office Course Bundle is where you’ll learn tips about Microsoft Office and ways to unleash its full power. More than 130 lessons spanning more than 600 hours are included in the course.

By the end of the course, you’ll learn how to perform calculations and modify worksheets, along with learning how to print and manage workbooks. In addition, instruction is given on how to manage workspaces and how to use PowerPoint’s interface to make presentations.

Upon completion of the course, users receive a certificate of achievement, which will give their resumes a boost.

The Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. It can run via macOS and it requires a minimum of 4 GB RAM and a minimum of 10 GB hard disk space.

Microsoft Office has definitively been one of the most useful technological advances during our times. Purchase this information-packed bundle to gain access to valuable information on how to best make use of the software.

For a limited time, Microsoft Office Lifetime License for Mac + Microsoft Office Courses, is available for just $79.99.

Prices subject to change.