More Than 10,000 People Attend the Grand Opening of Georgia's New Black Wall Street Market

A new shopping venue that has been highly anticipated in Georgia has finally opened its doors after several months of delay.

According to Atlanta Black Star, last weekend’s opening of the New Black Wall Street Market in Stonecrest, GA, drew 10,675 people.

The Black Wall Street Market building sits in the former 125,000 sq. ft. Super Target building located across from Stonecrest Mall, located about 16 miles east of downtown Atlanta. The New Black Wall Street Market was supposed to open during Labor Day weekend, but an increase of COVID-19 cases in the metro Atlanta delayed the opening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Black Wall Street Market (@nbwsmarket)

According to The New Black Wall Street Market’s website, the business is a destination for families to seek out fun and entertainment featuring more than 100 shops and restaurants.

‍

Its mission is “to increase the size and number of minority and women-owned businesses throughout the United States and globally. This new retail experience fosters operational excellence in areas such as product offerings, systems utilization, presentation, and customer service. Training/acceleration, marketing/advertising, and online sales support are some of the features available to merchants inside the Market.”

The New Black Wall Street Market will represent the goals and accomplishments of the original Black Wall Street that was thriving among and for Black people before it was burned down and destroyed by white mobs in Tulsa, OK, 100 years ago.

Matthew Hampton, the director of the New Black Wall Street, spoke to WSB-TV last month before the grand opening.

“We have over 50,000 square feet of event space. We’ve got stages, so you’ll find a real 360 (degree) experience whenever you have the opportunity to come to the New Black Wall Street,” he said. “We really had to salute those pioneering African American entrepreneurs who paved the way.”