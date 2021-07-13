Three Black England Soccer Players Subjected to Racist Trolling After Euro 2020 Loss

Following England’s loss to Italy in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final, three Black players on the team were subjected to harsh racist trolling online.

England’s Football Association has condemned the racism that angry fans have been spewing toward Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka, ESPN reports. On Monday, the EFA released a statement speaking out against the discrimination the three Black players were forced to endure.

It was during the game on Sunday night when England lost to Italy 3-2 due after Rashford, Sancho, and Saka all missed their spot-kicks. Immediately after the loss, the three Black players were tormented on social media by racist remarks, as noted by the BBC.

“The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media,” the statement said.

“We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible.”

They also took to Twitter to let fans know they were standing with their players.

We’re disgusted that some of our squad – who have given everything for the shirt this summer – have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight’s game. We stand with our players ❤️ https://t.co/1Ce48XRHEl — England (@England) July 12, 2021

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also spoke out against the racism the athletes endured, saying the players deserved much better treatment than they received.

“This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media,” Johnson said. “They brought joy to this country and to those who have been directing racist abuse I say ‘shame on you and I hope you will crawl back under the rock from which you emerged’.”

London’s Metropolitan Police said they are investigating the “unacceptable” social media comments on both Instagram and Twitter, CNN reports.

Savills, a UK-based real estate agency sent out a tweet on Monday saying the company was “committed to eliminating discrimination and encouraging diversity amongst our workforce” after it was revealed that one of its employees appeared to be one of the racist trolls abusing the England players on Twitter.