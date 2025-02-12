News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman 3 Milwaukee Hotel Employees Charged In D’Vontaye Mitchell Murder Seek Plea Deal The men received felony murder charges in August, but have reportedly reached a resolution for plea deals with the judge.







Three men charged in the death of D’Vontaye Mitchell outside a Milwaukee hotel have sought a plea deal for their involvement.

Devin W. Johnson-Carson, Brandon LaDaniel Turner, and Herbert T. Williamson were employees at the hotel when Mitchell was pinned down outside the establishment on June 30. While four men took part in the killing, only these three have sought pleas thus far. They received felony murder charges in August.

NBC News reported that a prosecutor from Milwaukee County District Attorney requested for a judge to set plea dates for the men. An assistant district attorney, Daniel Flaherty, said in court that they had a resolution with the judge.

“The parties have been in negotiations for the last few weeks, and I think we have a resolution,” expressed Flaherty.

As for Erickson, he appeared to not have reached a resolution, and will proceed in a jury trial in August.

The four men were working at Hyatt Regency in downtown Milwaukee when police were notified about a disturbance. According to the report, Mitchell had fought security as they escorted him out of the property.

Erickson and Turner worked as security guards, while Williamson worked as a door attendant, and Johnson-Carson attended to the front desk. However, when officers arrived at the scene, the men had Mitchell’s head on the ground in the driveway. The criminal complaint also detailed that he was not breathing.

The document also states how Mitchell faced punches and kicks while tackled to the ground. Video footage also confirmed Mitchell’s pinning down by the men for 8 to 9 minutes as he tried to break free.

Milwaukee County medical examiner declared Mitchell’s death a homicide. While noting the “toxic effects” of cocaine and methamphetamine also contributed, the examiner determined that “restraint asphyxia” ultimately led to his death.

Erickson told police that he did not intentionally harm or kill Mitchell in the altercation. Mitchell’s family, however, have sought out civil rights attorney Ben Crump to get justice for the slain 43-year-old. Crump deemed that the case proves the “critical need” for oversight with security personnel.

“This case underscores the critical need for comprehensive training and oversight of security personnel to ensure that they are equipped to handle situations without resorting to excessive force,” shared the attorney.

Mitchell’s mother also revealed her son may have endured a mental health crisis leading up to the fatal assault. His case has also gained traction within and beyond the Milwaukee community. Many have deemed the killing as racially-motivated and escalated.

