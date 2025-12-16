Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Tia Kemp Gets Straight To The Bag, Charging Stylist Two Stacks To Do Her Hair Getting paid to get your hair done is the newest stream of income for Kemp.







Tia Kemp is about the Benjamins. One way is by charging stylists for the opportunity to do her hair.

The media personality and Rick Ross’ baby mother is helping the hair girls get exposure, but at a cost. The internet’s self-proclaimed “Yuntie” spoke about her latest hairstyle at a Florida-based beauty salon. Kemp was seen getting ready to receive her style, wearing a wig cap, with the paying stylist in the clip.

“4th chair! I’m in Motherf-ckin Polk County with it, baby, yes. Lakeland to be exact…Wait till y’all see this sh-t lay round,” Kemp said in the video.

In the description, Kemp described that she received a couple of stacks to promote Memorial Beauty Bar, or $2,222.22 to be exact.

Fans in the comments expressed their own shock at the hefty price to touch Kemp’s head.

One inquired about why the stylists would pay up to do her hair. “[Because] she putting them on, her following increase daily… think about how many clients they gon get. Auntie just making her coins too,” another commenter explained.

Others also co-signed the venture, stating that they would cough up the coins to get their stylings Yuntie-approved.

One joked, “[Not going to lie] if ima pay anybody to let me do they hair for promo it’s gone be Yuntie.”

Someone else noted how much Kemp could earn if she continued to capitalize on this money-making opportunity: “Damn, all she needs is to do is let 450 girls do her hair over time, and she can make a million dollars off people doing HER hair!!! The game has OFFICIALLY changed.”

The new income stream may not stop her from still trying to get Ross to pay child support. She took her co-parenting woes to the internet last year.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘BE PRESIDENTIAL:’ Long Island Man Sues Ex-Boss And Medical Center For $100M Over Alleged Obama-Fueled Sex Extortion