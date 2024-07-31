Rick Ross’ Baby Mother Takes To Social Media Demanding Funds From The Rapper

William Leonard Roberts II, better known to the world as rapper and entrepreneur Rick Ross, has been presented with what looks like a bill via social media from the mother of his son, William Roberts III, referring to some items seemingly for his college stay.

According to Complex, Roberts’ mother, Tia Kemp, who often takes to social media when she has an issue with her baby’s father, appeared on her social media account to encourage her son to get some money from his father. In the posted video, Kemp shows an amount in what looks like a bill or order form. She points to $209,931.58, and she states that Roberts should contact Ross to have him forward the money to her bank account.

The video shows some itemized clothing from Nike, including Air Zooms, a hoodie, a sleeveless compression top, and some woven shorts that are visible in the video. The video clip, captured by a TikTok user, starts with Kemp placing the paper in the camera’s view. It’s captioned, “Tia with a message for Ozempic Ross pertaining to his child’s tuition.”

Kemp says in the video, “I ain’t playing. I need you to call your daddy right now, you tell him. You screenshot this right now, that right there and you tell him that’s how much I need in my bank account.”

