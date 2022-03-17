Watch Tia Mowry's 10-Year-Old Son Cree Shed Happy Tears After Getting Into His 'Dream School'

Actress Tia Mowry took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her son Cree’s heartwarming reaction to learning he was accepted into his “dream school.”

“SO proud of @creehardrict for getting accepted into the school of his DREAMS,” Tia wrote in the caption.

“As a mother, my goal was and is always to support and give my children the opportunities I never had as a child and this week, BOTH of our dreams came true,” she added.

The video showed Tia and her actor husband, Cory Hardrict, approaching his son with the big news.

“Telling our son he got into his dream school,” Tia wrote over the video. “A new favorite memory and dream come true for us all.”

Hardrict walks up to Cree and asks if he’s been good in school. When Cree tells his dad he’s been on his best behavior, Hardrict says, “I’m going to show you what your teacher said, OK? Read this.”

Once Cree read the intro statement, the middle schooler gasps after learning he was accepted into his school of choice. He then bursts into tears hugging his dad while Tia is heard crying in the background like the happy mom she is.

“♥️♥️♥️🥲🥲 🙏🏾✨” Hardrict wrote in his wife’s comments. Uncle Tahj Mowry added a few congratulatory emojis as well.

“This was touching. Wow, I needed to see this,” Questlove said.

Others applauded the “Black boy joy” on display in the adorable family moment.

“This is so wholesome, congrats young king,” one user wrote.

“Sheesh Tia got me crying at 9 am 😭😭😭😭 congrats Cree!! Great job Tia and Corey,” another user added.

“ok it’s also the fact that the men are embracing him… allowing him to express his joy thru crying…. that’s what we need more of,” added someone else.