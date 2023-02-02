Tiffany Haddish Gives Haters the Hand, Says She Will Do ‘Girls Trip’ Sequel if Her Costars Want Her Back

Fans don’t think the whole cast should be invited to this upcoming Girls Trip. Actress Tiffany Haddish said she is not missing out on being a part of the Girls Trip 2 movie, even with Twitter haters trying to get her pushed out of the cast.

According to TMZ, Haddish was approached by reporters outside of The Ivy on Tuesday evening, who questioned her about the backlash she was receiving from the movie’s viewers.

Critics proposed that Haddish’s role be excluded, after an announcement last week confirmed a “Girls Trip 2” was going to happen.

Haddish said she was all in for returning with the cast for the second movie, as long as her costars wanted her back, noting that she wasn’t going to be concerned with what everyone else thinks should happen.

“I gotta be concerned about how I feel,” the L.A. native said, adding that she feels good about her self these days.

Haddish stated, “Y’know every year they say this,” insinuating that she isn’t completely convinced yet that the filming will actually happen for the movie.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Twitter users started a petition to remove Haddish from the cast, some suggesting that she be replaced with actress and comedian Janelle James.

Can we have Janelle James replace Tiffany Haddish? https://t.co/sYUrlPOyUg pic.twitter.com/2Ai63GnLO2 — Cor (@xoxoCorinne) January 23, 2023

The issue fans have with the actress comes after a child molestation lawsuit was filed against her and comedian Aries Spears last year. BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that the lawsuit, accusing the comedians of sexually abusing an underaged brother and sister, was dismissed in September 2022.

Reportedly, filming plans for Girls Trip 2 is set to take place in Ghana, with the whole original cast, which includes Haddish, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and Regina Hall.

According to Haddish, she has already spoken with her costars, and the OG cast is ready to get things rolling.