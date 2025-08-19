Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Tiffany Haddish Tears Up Over Past Homelessness As She Buys Groceries For Victims Of California Wildfires Haddish remembered struggling to afford groceries as she helped victims of the wildfires purchase food.







Tiffany Haddish got emotional recalling her experience with homelessness while helping victims of the California wildfires.

Haddish helped donate nearly $100,000 toward groceries for families affected by the January wildfires in California. The money benefited victims of the Eaton Fire, which hurt Black and brown families in the Los Angeles neighborhoods of Altadena and Pasadena. Hollywood Unlocked re-shared footage of the giveaway that took place Aug. 8 in Altadena’s Super King Market.

Haddish appeared at the event as hundreds poured into the store to grab the necessary items. She started to get choked up remembering her own experience trying to buy food.

“I remember being homeless, I remember not having food,” she tearfully recalled. “I know how hard it is when I come to buy groceries, and it’s like I only buy like 10 items, and it’s almost 100 bucks. I’m just thinking to myself, how are people surviving?”

While Haddish has found fame and success in Hollywood, she has not forgotten her life before this point.

“I know how hard it is to feed a family, the stress of it, and the cost for food today is ridiculous,” she added. “It makes me so mad. I’m a human being, and I need to eat too, and I like to buy my own food, and I’ll pay for everybody in line behind me.”

The actress and comedian covered up to $150 in groceries for each person displaced by the fires. She says the total amounted to nearly $100,000. However, Haddish called upon her celebrity friends to help cover the lofty bill. She tagged a-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Nia Long, and D.L. Hughley, while also joking about collaborator Kevin Hart.

“I called every rich friend to help me,” she told KTLA.

Haddish continues to give back to people whose situations she deeply empathizes with. As the aftermath of the fires wages on, she accomplished her goal to feed some families and serve up love during her grocery giveaway.

“Just wanted to bring some joy, heal some bellies. You know, I was like, fill up some refrigerators. I’m so excited and so happy and so honored that God gave me the ability to bring together people, to feed them, to make life easier for them.”

