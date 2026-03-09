Tiffany Haddish And Jason Lee Team Up For ‘Read Across America’

Award-winning actress, comedian, and author Tiffany Haddish joined Vice Mayor Jason Lee in Stockton, California, on March 2, in celebration of Read Across America.

Vice Mayor Lee visited August Knodt Elementary School in Weston Ranch, while Haddish read to students at Aspire Secondary Academy in Sierra Vista. Lee and Haddish spent their time reading Haddish’s children’s book, Layla, The Last Black Unicorn to students. The story follows the journey of a unique Black unicorn who struggles to fit in at school before she realizes that what may make her different from others is ultimately her greatest strength.

After a successful day getting to know the students and educators of South Stockton, Haddish and Lee delivered books to Van Buren Library, Maya Angelou Library, and Weston Ranch Library, expanding children’s access to new reading materials beyond their classrooms.



“In a time when so many of our children are navigating identity and belonging, stories like Layla remind them that being different is not a weakness — it’s a superpower,” Lee in said a press release.

“When we put books in a child’s hands, we put possibility in their future.”

Haddish, best known for her work as a stand-up comedian and lead actress in Girls Trip, started writing and publishing books nearly a decade ago. Layla, The Last Black Unicorn takes inspiration from Haddish’s first book, a memoir titled The Last Black Unicorn. It is Haddish’s first of seven published works and takes us through her challenging upbringing. Readers are told deep, intimate stories from her life while experiencing her contagious personality. In Layla, The Last Black Unicorn,” similarities are drawn between Haddish and Layla—two unique beings realizing the power they have stored in themselves.

Read Across America Day was established in 1998 by the National Education Association (NEA) and is observed March 2, to honor the birthday of children’s author Dr. Seuss. Its goal is to encourage children to read and develop strong reading habits that will give them lifelong support.

