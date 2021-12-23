Tiffany Haddish Partners With Virtual Reality Fitness App Supernatural as Guest Fitness Coach

While Tiffany Haddish is working out to get her body prepared to play Olympic gold medalist Florence Griffith Joyner, she plans on helping others who want to work out with her as well.

Supernatural , a virtual reality fitness experience, announced that actress, comedian, and producer Haddish will be its next guest coach starting on New Year’s Day. The Girls Trip actress will be leading workouts in virtual reality for Supernatural’s second annual This Year, Be You campaign that will begin on Jan. 1, 2022.

“I became addicted to Supernatural last year,” says Haddish in a written statement. “I’ve never felt so powerful or had so much fun working out. I can travel the world from my living room, move to music I love, and feel like a superhero every day. My mission in life is to spread joy and empower people, and, as a Supernatural Guest Coach, I get to spread that goodness in a way that also gets people sweating and smiling as they get a great workout.”

On Jan. 1, Haddish will take the helm and lead Supernatural members through the beginning of their fitness journey for the new year. She will be motivating people to make a resolution to better themselves in the new year as they embrace their true selves this year, all while breaking a sweat and having a great time. She is slated to coach four Supernatural sessions: Boxing, Flow—Supernatural’s original cardio workout—guided meditation, and a stretch session.

Partaking in her own fitness journey, Haddish had already embraced the virtual reality aspect of working out. She started incorporating the technology during the COVID-19 pandemic and became snared with the benefits of Supernatural, all while losing over 50 pounds in the process.

Supernatural members can start the latest program, This Year, Be You with Haddish, beginning on New Year’s Day. With the Supernatural membership, participants in the program will have access to the ever-expanding catalog of their integrated fitness offerings. Included is also a curated selection of Supernatural Programs and Collections designed to help members meet their fitness goals.