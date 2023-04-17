Tiffany Haddish Shades Common While Subtly Confirming His Romance With Jennifer Hudson

Tiffany Haddish is aware of the dating rumors surrounding Common and Jennifer Hudson and threw some subtle shade at her ex and his new boo!

The Girls Trip star recently took to TikTok to respond to one fan who asked about a pair of earrings they gave to Common to give to her back when they were dating.

“I’m still waiting to see if Common gave you the earrings I gave to him for you when he came to Charlotte,” the fan wrote.

“Girl, he never gave me no d-mn earrings. He probably gave those to Jennifer,“ Haddish joked.

Her response seemingly confirmed her awareness of Common dating fellow Chicago native Hudson. The pair have had the rumor mill spinning since they were caught on a dinner date while filming their upcoming movie Breathe.

In February, Common and Hudson were spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu together after what appeared to be a dinner date, People reports. Hudson is the first person “The Corner” rapper has been romantically linked to since calling it quits with Haddish in 2021.

Haddish and Common dated publicly for one year before parting ways due to their busy schedules.

“They are never in the same city together, and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” a source told People at the time.

But Haddish later claimed she was “disappointed” in Common’s public response to their split.

“I was very disappointed. I was like, ‘Oh, OK. ‘Cause that’s not what you told me, but OK,” she said at the time.

Haddish has also moved on and has been publicly dating bitcoin investor Marvin Jones. Daily Mail reports that the pair made their red carpet debut at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Landscape With Invisible Hand in January.

They were first linked together in October 2022 and have been confirming their romance in recent months after being spotted kissing each other in Studio City last month.