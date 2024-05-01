Tiger Woods Debuts ‘Sun Day Red’ Luxury Apparel Brand

The Sun Day Red luxury apparel can be purchased online at SunDayRed.com. The Hunt will be followed with special releases that showcase “the full breadth of the first product line to fans.” Key pieces of the collection include the Training Dry Hoodie, a favorite of the golfer, and the inception of the 3D Lightweight Hoodie.

Woods and TaylorMade announced the collection in February before the Genesis Invitational tournament.

“We have been eagerly awaiting this moment since our brand was first announced in February 2024,” said Brad Blankinship, president of Sun Day Red. “The outpouring of support from our fans has exceeded our wildest dreams. We are excited for everyone to experience the exceptional quality of Sun Day Red apparel firsthand.”

The brand is expected to expand globally and plans to include footwear, women‘s and kids’ lines.

Woods has worked with TaylorMade since 2017 when they collaborated to develop the acclaimed P·7TW iron before he won his fifth Master’s Tournament in 2019.