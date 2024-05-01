May 1, 2024
Tiger Woods Debuts ‘Sun Day Red’ Luxury Apparel Brand
"Every detail has been meticulously designed, prioritizing the athlete first at every step, resulting in a collection that exceeds the highest standards."
Tiger Woods has debuted a luxury apparel line, Sun Day Red, which features golf, training, and lifestyle apparel and accessories.
The Hall of Fame golfer and TaylorMade Golf launched the collection May 1. Woods will wear the first release, The Hunt, when he plays in the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, from May 13 to 19.
Ready. Set. Hunt. Sun Day Red has officially arrived. Shop our very first collection: https://t.co/VLKSruDzyh #SunDayRed pic.twitter.com/M7kChYvKQP
— SUN DAY RED (@SunDayRed) May 1, 2024
“I am thrilled with the Sun Day Red apparel and accessories that we have put together,” Woods said in a written statement. “Every detail has been meticulously designed, prioritizing the athlete first at every step, resulting in a collection that exceeds the highest standards. Personally, I have loved wearing the products, and I am ready to see our brand proudly embraced all over the world.”
The Sun Day Red luxury apparel can be purchased online at SunDayRed.com. The Hunt will be followed with special releases that showcase “the full breadth of the first product line to fans.” Key pieces of the collection include the Training Dry Hoodie, a favorite of the golfer, and the inception of the 3D Lightweight Hoodie.
Woods and TaylorMade announced the collection in February before the Genesis Invitational tournament.
“We have been eagerly awaiting this moment since our brand was first announced in February 2024,” said Brad Blankinship, president of Sun Day Red. “The outpouring of support from our fans has exceeded our wildest dreams. We are excited for everyone to experience the exceptional quality of Sun Day Red apparel firsthand.”
The brand is expected to expand globally and plans to include footwear, women‘s and kids’ lines.
Woods has worked with TaylorMade since 2017 when they collaborated to develop the acclaimed P·7TW iron before he won his fifth Master’s Tournament in 2019.