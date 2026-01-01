TikTok Creator Sparks Interest In Dr. Pepper With Her Viral Jingle

A young content creator’s TikTok video has gone viral after she recorded an ode to Dr. Pepper, simply singing, “Dr. Pepper, baby, is good and nice.”

The creator, @romeosshow, begins the clip by announcing, “I have a theme song for Dr. Pepper, and it goes like this,” then sings a short verse while looking into the camera. Short and sweet, it caught viewers’ attention, with nearly two million likes and the Daily Dot reporting over 12 million views.

The clip was posted Dec. 23 and has caused many reactions. The TikToker, who has over 206,000 followers, tagged the soft drink company in the clip, asking Dr. Pepper to get back to her “with a proposition” so they can collaborate and make money together.

The comments lit up with many appreciative posters letting Romeo know their thoughts and reactions.

One user joined her by backing her vocals with five clips of five different instruments, spliced into the video with her video standing out in the middle. The person using the screen name, thereiscoredit, replied to her video by writing, “Replying to @Dr Pepper what do we think, doc? #drpepper #soda #beverage #themesong #foryoupage @Romeo”

The amazing thing is that many people did follow-up clips themselves using Romeo’s vocals and thereiscoredit’s instrumental to join in the fun.

TikToker lowrider.mama0 added an animation featuring a dachshund to provide input on the trending clip.

TikToker monicajeffery4 encourages Dr. Pepper to sign the young lady to its label, forecasting that their sales would go up if they do so.

Soon after, Romeo dropped a theme song for Hyundai. That video has garnered over 2.5 million views. Seems this young creator might be on to something.