Tiki Barber Defends New York Giants Ownership: ‘I Know They’re Not a Racist Organization’

A former NFL player came out in defense of New York Giants’ football team owners involved in the recent Brian Flores lawsuit by stating, “I don’t believe they’re racists.”
Tiki shares his heartfelt story about Wellington Mara: pic.twitter.com/JoQR7j2I33
In Flores’ lawsuit, he accuses the NFL team of holding a “sham interview” to satisfy the requirements of the “Rooney Rules.” That rule stipulates that an NFL team has to interview at least two Black people for an open head coach position.
“Flores had to give an extensive interview for a job that he already knew he would not get — an interview that was held for no reason other than for the Giants to demonstrate falsely to the league commissioner Roger Goodell and the public at large that it was in compliance with the Rooney Rule,” the suit alleges.
The New York Giants organization responded to the allegations made by Flores:
“We are pleased and confident with the process that resulted in the hiring of Brian Daboll,” the Giants said in a written statement. “We interviewed an impressive and diverse group of candidates. The fact of the matter is, Brian Flores was in the conversation to be our head coach until the eleventh hour. Ultimately, we hired the individual we felt was most qualified to be our next head coach.”