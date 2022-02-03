Tiki Barber Defends New York Giants Ownership: ‘I Know They’re Not a Racist Organization’

A former NFL player came out in defense of New York Giants’ football team owners involved in the recent Brian Flores lawsuit by stating, “I don’t believe they’re racists.”

According to TMZ, former New York Giants player countered claims of racism that the former head coach stated in the discrimination lawsuit filed against the NFL this week.

Based on a report from NFL.com, Flores, who is Black, has sued the NFL and three teams, the Miami Dolphins, the Denver Broncos, and the New York Giants, alleging discrimination based on his firing from Miami. He also took aim at the interview process he went through with Denver and New York, alleging that the process is rife with racism.

On Wednesday, the Tiki & Tierney’s sports talk show co-host discussed the lawsuit and immediately defended his former employers against Flores’ charges leveled against them.

While fighting back tears, the former football player said, “I know Giants ownership intimately. So when I say I don’t believe they’re racists, it’s because I know they’re not. Yeah, maybe they don’t have the right head coach — the Black head coach. They don’t have a Black general manager, or a Black coordinator, right? I know they’re not a racist organization.”