Content Creators Are Using TikTok To Share Expert Tax Tips

Tax advice has evolved and become more accessible in the digital age. Who could have imagined that social media would become a resource to gain tax tips? To kick off the tax season, TikTok’s For You page now displays content about the IRS and how to navigate taxes.

TikTok tax experts have emerged to help TikTok users avoid pitfalls, confusion, tax penalties, or poor tax advice. This handful of Black tax professionals is leveraging their knowledge on TikTok to deliver quick educational content explaining W-2 and 1099 forms, write-offs, business and real estate tax breaks, and tax strategy and timelines, helping individuals understand and overcome tax challenges.

Duke Tax (@duketax)

Duke Tax provides essential tax advice for small business owners and creators through its Black-owned tax expert platform. Duke produces clips that address tax filing and popular tax topics. Through storytelling, Duke establishes his firm as a vital resource for Black entrepreneurs facing critical tax issues.

@dukelovestaxes Me: “I’ll do it tomorrow.” IRS: “Bet.” Next thing you know… 5% penalty every month, up to 25%. Just for not filing. Not even for not paying — just not filing an extension. Penalties is the equivalent of tipping the IRS. Like why do that? The worst thing you can do to yourself today is not file an extension if you have not already filed your taxes. Filing an extension takes 5 minutes and saves you from the massive 25% penalty How to File an Extension: 1. Click link in bio 2. Click “File Extension” 3. Choose “Extension” as your reason 4. Enter info + tax year 5. If you can’t pay? Enter $1. Yes, one dollar. Creators + Entrepreneurs: want pro help? Become a client through the link in my bio. Follow @dukelovestaxes for tax advice that makes sense. ♬ Moonlit Serenade – Lullaby Sleep Baby

Krystal the CPA (@krystaltoddcpa)

Krystal Todd, a Black certified public accountant, focuses on side hustlers and digital earners. Her videos explain federal tax changes, particularly shifts to the $600 reporting rule, and their impact on apps and platforms for digital earnings. She posts timely explainers at the start of filing seasons, including early-year updates on new IRS thresholds or delays. Krystal’s mission is to make shifting tax rules understandable to everyday earners, especially Black creators and gig workers, so that they can avoid surprise tax bills.

Joyce Saint‑Cyr (@dcpaccountant)

Joyce Saint‑Cyr delivers her message to small business owners and solo entrepreneurs through her TikTok account, where she shares her expertise as a Black accountant and advisor. Her content combines mindset and mechanics, emphasizing business consistency while offering tax and financial pointers for compliance. Joyce maintains a year-round posting schedule that includes motivational business content, seasonal tax deadline reminders, and planning period alerts. Through her content, she demonstrates how Black entrepreneurs can build businesses with discipline and tax awareness.

Ebony, The Bottom Line Expert (@dlegacyaccounting)

Ebony, who is a Black tax accountant and bookkeeper, markets herself as a small-business tax specialist. Through videos, Ebony teaches small businesses how to generate revenue and reduce taxes while maintaining proper organization through recordkeeping, managing deductible expenses, and audit-preparation strategies. Throughout the year, Ebony posts content focused on tax filing, organizational, and bookkeeping topics during off-season periods. Ebony educates Black entrepreneurs on organizational techniques to prevent financial losses and disorganized books for better tax outcomes.

Karlton Dennis (@karltondennis)

Karlton Dennis is a Black tax strategist and educator who has established a significant digital presence, explaining U.S. tax law to entrepreneurs, investors, and content creators. His clips explain legal tax shelters, break down the differences between LLC and S‑corp entities, outline tax write‑off opportunities for creators, and distinguish tax evasion from smart tax planning. Dennis maintains a year‑round posting schedule by releasing in-depth educational content during off‑seasons and quick explainer videos in response to new tax developments, IRS updates, and viral “tax hacks.”

@aleshathefairy

The Black tax and money educator @aleshathefairy uses the friendly “fairy” persona to guide followers through confusing tax topics. Using plain language and visual cues, Alesha educates followers about tax refunds versus real savings. She exposes popular TikTok tax myths while teaching creators how to manage brand and platform income. Her content reaches peak engagement during tax filing seasons and when social media experiences new waves of misinformation, which she promptly corrects through duets, stitches, and reaction videos.

A TikTok tax professional uses brief “Did you know?” segments to integrate tax literacy into everyday scrolling, helping taxpayers avoid costly tax errors.

