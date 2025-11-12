News by Kandiss Edwards TikTok Creator Held Liable For ‘Alienation Of Affection,’ Ordered To Pay $1.75M For Loveless Marrriage TikToker ordered to pay big bucks for an extramarital affair with a married man.







TikTok influencer Brenay Kennard was found liable for “alienation of affection” and “criminal conversation” and ordered to pay $1.75 million.

The North Carolina jury held Kennard liable for criminal conversation ($250,000) and alienation of affection ($1.5 million), the Charlotte Observer reported.

Akira Montague’s attorney, Robonetta Jones, praised the outcome as justice for her client and accountability for the plaintiffs.

“The evidence presented in this case overwhelmingly supported my client’s stance that Brenay Kennard not only alienated the affections of Akira’s husband but also inflicted emotional injury on his children as well, “Jones wrote in a statement to People. “Akira, her family and I would like to thank all those who have supported her on this journey.”

In a statement to People, Kennard, who counts nearly three million followers on TikTok and 274,000 on Instagram, and Timothy Montague both spoke out over what they believe was an unjust verdict.

“The truth will always be the truth, and it’s easy to believe the lies, especially when playing the victim card,” Kennard wrote. “[Akira] may have won the battle, but not the war. God will have the final say.”

Similarly, Timothy stands by his testimony that the marriage was loveless. Thus, Kennard should not have been held liable for the union’s dissolution.

“It’s easy to make someone out to be the villain when you don’t want to face the truth or take accountability,” he wrote. “The marriage was NOT full of genuine love. All parties involved know that. God will get the glory.”

The lawsuit filed in Durham County Court accused Kennard of having an affair with her manager, Timothy Montague. At the time of the affair, Timothy was still married to his now ex-wife, Akira Montague. The suit alleged that Kennard engaged in behavior designed to seduce Montague and publicly flaunted their relationship online. Kennard publicly shared images of his children, which Akira claimed caused emotional anguish. Furthermore, Akira claims the affair deprived their children of a two-parent home.

North Carolina is one of only six states that still permits the tort of alienation of affection, allowing a spouse to sue someone they believe interfered with their marriage.

Kennard not only faces the civil judgment, but the impact on her brand following the high-profile ruling could be significant. Collection efforts may include seizing future earnings and monetized content revenue streams unless a settlement is reached.

