TikToker Faces Backlash For Going to McDonald’s With Monkeypox

A TikToker with monkeypox is facing backlash after revealing the McDonald’s run he decided to make while visibly sick with the disease.

A man who goes by Duane Cali on TikTok posted a video from inside his car while taking sips from his McDonald’s drink and speaking to the camera.

“What’s good, y’all? My bad I’m not in the house. But I had to go make a McDonald’s run ‘cause I ain’t got no groceries. I ain’t have no food,” he says in the video.

He goes on to share his call to action encouraging his followers to “be careful who you fu*king with” because he allegedly showed up for someone who gave him monkeypox.

“I just wanted to make this video to remind you to be careful who you f**k with,” he declares. “Because not everybody who you f**k with is gonna f***k with you.”

“Not everybody you look out for is gonna look out for you,” he continued.

“S**t, you might show up for the wrong motherf**ker at the wrong place, at the wrong time, and end up with the f**kin’ monkeypox.”

The TikToker faced backlash from users who felt he was putting others at risk of catching monkeypox by going out for fast food.

“Omg why would you do this,” one user asked.

“This dude clearly does not care about anyone but himself!!! sad! sad! shame on you!” said another user.

“Uber Eats, Door Dash, and Instacart,” added someone else.

Others questioned if the video was for clout as the end promoted a song by the TikTok creator.

“At the end of the day, just choose yourself,” the man says at the conclusion of the short video. A song titled “Choose Yourself” by Duane Cali plays and an announcement promoting the single “on all platforms” appears.

Social media users accused the man of being “reckless” just to promote his music. As communities around the world deal with outbreaks of monkeypox, COVID, and more infectious diseases, the public isn’t here for anyone going outside while knowingly infected.