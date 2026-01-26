Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman African TikTok Star Khaby Lame Inks $900M Partnership To Revolutionize Influencer Deals The partnership will grow Lame's brand into the e-commerce sector.







Khaby Lame is already a trailblazer on TikTok, but is now using his platform to transform the influencer landscape.

The Senegalese-born TikToker has inked a $900 million acquisition and strategic partnership deal with Rich Sparkle Holdings. As the content creator enters the deal with the U.S.-based company, Rich Sparkle will gain exclusive commercial rights to Lame’s expansive brand, as reported by Business Insider Africa. Lame already boasts an over 160 million following on TikTok alone.

In the innovative partnership, Lame sold part of his company, Step Distinctive Limited, to the firm. While Rich Sparkle will oversee operations to scale Lame’s influential brand for a 36-month period, it will do so with Lame remaining in the driver’s seat as controlling shareholder.

Rich Sparkle Holdings will manage Lame’s brand partnerships, endorsements, licensing, and e-commerce ventures, proposing $4 billion in expected sales from the joint venture. Lame will not only remain a creative force driving his brand, but a managing voice in the direction of the company.

However, the growth drivers also stem from implementing supply chain infrastructure to the platform’s marketing reach and Lame’s own content strategy. Evolving Lame’s influence from content curation to creator-led e-commerce, the new deal could transform how influencers interact with their widespread following for years to come.

“This is not just an equity acquisition, but a revolution in the global content e-commerce model,” explained Rich Sparkle Holdings on the news.

However, this deal will also extend to technological advancements as well. Lame also signed on for a AI-generated version of himself to take shape, allowing for more “round the clock” and multi-lingual content for the influencer to entertain the world. The deal will also reach into the beauty, fragrance, and apparel sectors, placing Lame at the forefront of new media avenues to capitalize on.

Lame has already become a major player for TikTok creators, accruing millions in followers and paychecks from his content style of comedic, silent videos. From Fortnite collaborations to UNICEF ambassadorships for his native country, Lame will continue elevating what it means to be a global entertainment influencer.

The rollout of this commercial strategy will begin in several regions, including the United States, with an additional global partnership with a China-based content commerce operator to drive its e-commerce sector.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Good and Nice:’ Dr Pepper Turns Fan’s Viral TikTok Jingle Into CFP National Championship Ad