'Good and Nice:' Dr Pepper Turns Fan's Viral TikTok Jingle Into CFP National Championship Ad The commercial ran twice during the Jan. 19 contest.







When Romeo Bingham created a catchy hook for Dr Pepper, they never expected the video to go viral beyond the internet. Now, the hit has gone from TikTok to national television as the soda brand used the tune in its ad campaign for the Football Playoff National Championship.

As a major fan of Dr Pepper, Bingham first made the video signaling their love for the soda Dec. 23. It swiftly went viral, garnering tens of millions of views for its homemade appeal. The video sparked its own trend as fellow creators and Dr. Pepper enthusiasts joined in with their own remixes of the soon-to-be jingle.

Dr Pepper also joined in on the craze in a major way by including the jingle in its commercials for the Jan. 19 championship. Co-produced by creative agency Deutsch, the ad gives the 25-year-old, known on TikTok as @romeosshow, rightful credit for the song at the bottom of the feature.

The 15-second ad twice during the championship game.

“Rather than overcomplicating the idea, we focused on honoring what made the jingle special in the first place. We kept the execution simple, built around the original hook, and let the earworm lead,” explained Deutsch’s co-chief creative officer Ryan Lehr, as reported by Bandt.

Since the ad’s airing, the Washington-based content creator will continue working with their favorite soda company to create more social content. Bingham’s viral hit is also proof of an evolving landscape for advertising, proving the power of diverse creators to further engage audiences.

Dr Pepper also acknowledged this untapped potential and influence of content creation in marketing efforts.

“…You can’t lose sight of what people are just telling you,” said Ben Sylvan, senior VP of connected media for Dr Pepper. “If you have tens, if not hundreds of thousands of people telling you that this is resonating, it’s telling you this is powerful content, and could be really impactful for your brand.”

