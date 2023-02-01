TikTok Pays Homage To Black Creators With First-Ever Visionary Voices List

TikTok is starting Black History Month in a major way.

The social media platform announced the first-ever Visionary Voices list, according to information sent to BLACK ENTERPRISE. The list highlights some of TikTok’s favorite Black creators who are making their mark numerous spaces like beauty, food, music, dance, and activism. Food critic Keith Lee, rapper Ice Spice, and fashion designer Brandon Blackwood made the list.

The list celebrates 15 TikTok users and over different categories such as creators, industry disruptors and small business owners. Familiar faces highlighted include Kelon, or “Terri Joe,” as his followers call him. The Houston native’s daily live shows gives laughs on FYPs for days.

Summer Lucille, owner of Juicy Body Goddess in Charlotte, North Carolina, also made the list for her encouraging words for plus-size customers looking for confidence. Her videos went viral several times with her signature welcoming phrase, Welcome to Juicy Body Goddess where you have to be two-something to do something.”

Lynae Vanee, a two-time NAACP Image Award Nominee from Atlanta, uses her platform to call out race relations, feminism, politics, and inclusivity.

The Black History Month celebration doesn’t stop with the list. TikTok is highlighting all the Black joy with other initiatives. “#BlackMusic—The Sounds that Move Culture” will embrace the impact Black musicians have on music, culture, and TikTok. During February, new playlists will be curated in collaboration with SiriusXM Radio, including Gospel, Black Boy Joy, The Blueprint, RapGirlies, and Newcomers.

Other initiatives adapted by TikTok will be “#BlackTikTok LIVE—Join the Celebration,” “#BlackTikTok—In-App Hub,” and “Showcasing Black Creativity LIVE from TikTok LIVE.” Be sure to follow the hashtag #BlackTikTok and the handle, @BlackTikTok.

Follow the other influencers who are now Visionary Voices:

Creators

Industry Disruptors

Small Business Owners