News by Sharelle Burt TikTok Star Arrested In Connection To Killing Of Louisiana Therapist Mr. Prada 465, real name Terryon Ishmael Thomas, was arrested over the weekend.







Popular TikTok influence “Mr. Prada 465” has been arrested in connection to the killing of a therapist in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA Today reports.

Mr. Prada 465, whose real name is Terryon Ishmael Thomas, faces charges of aggravated criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in regards to the death of William Nicholas Abraham, according to a filed court affidavit.

Abraham’s body was found on Sept. 29 alongside Louisiana’s Highway 51 between the community of Fluker and the Village of Tangipahoa, roughly 60 miles northeast of Baton Rouge, where the therapist worked. Abraham’s body was wrapped in a tarp, partially hidden along the road. His death was a result of blunt force trauma and was ruled a homicide by a local coroner.

According to WBRZ, the 69-year-old’s family began to worry about his whereabouts after his roommate said the victim left his home on Sept. 28 to wash his car and go to the office to handle paperwork. After several hours, the roommate said he never returned. A blurry security image of a man was shared on Sept. 30 of the last known person seen driving Abraham’s car. As the story went viral on social media, user comments helped to identify Thomas.

According to USA Today, a warrant said Baton Rouge Police officer attempted a traffic stop of a black Lincoln MKZ about 50 miles southwest of where Abraham’s body was found. WBRZ said the car was registered to Abraham.

The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over after its license plate came back, showing the vehicle had been stolen. The driver backed into the police unit and fled the scene before crashing, an officer wrote in the warrant. The officer involved in the crash then identified Thomas, 20, as the involved party in a photo line-up.

Thomas was arrested in Dallas, Texas over the weekend. It is unclear when he would head back to Louisiana to face a judge or if he had legal representation. It is unknown if Thomas and Abraham knew each other.

The biography on Abraham’s website lists himself as a life coach, licensed professional counselor, motivational speaker, and author. Thomas has more than three million followers on TikTok and is known for quirky videos of himself modeling or engaging in odd skits with himself. His TikTok bio also shows that he hosts a YouTube channel but there are only two videos posted.

The most recent video was posted on Sept. 26: “What I Do After A Breakup,” which has more than 12,000 views. Comments on the video highlight that Thomas appeared to be off.

