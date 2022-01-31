TikTok Unveils #BlackTikTok Campaign, Celebrates Black Creatives During Black History Month

Today, TikTok unveils their #BlackTikTok campaign in celebration of Black History Month. The platform kicks off Black History Month in celebration of #BlackTikTok — an industry-defining community that is continuously originating, innovating and trendsetting, according to a release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

TikTok celebrates creators who have inspired the mainstream and continue to drive culture right now.

The app is celebrating and honoring #BlackTikTok all month and beyond, with a billboard takeover of the Pendry West Hollywood, new in-app stickers, Black music playlists and TikTok LIVE programming that spotlights Black creators making waves on and off the platform.

For the month of February, TikTok will host LIVES that will highlight Black creators, musicians, businesses and organizations. Kicking off on Feb. 4 and every week this month, TikTok will launch a variety of themed programming celebrating those who are making an impact in the entertainment industry and in their community.

On Feb. 23, TikTok will partner with iHeartRadio for iHeart Living Black!, a LIVE event celebrating Black Music on TikTok and beyond. Hosted by DJ Envy, the LIVE show boasts an all-star lineup of performances from A-List talent, including Lizzo, Big Sean, H.E.R., Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo and Ari Lennox and will feature special appearances from Saweetie, radio personalities like Charlamagne and Angela Yee, actress Niecy Nash and many more. Tune in on Feb. 23 at 5pm PT/8pm ET on @iheartradio to view iHeartLivingBlack and help celebrate the culture.

Throughout the month of February, tap in with the hashtag #BlackMusic to see the vast spectrum of the artform on TikTok, ranging from genre-busting, chart-breaking hits from Lil Nas X or 24kGoldn, sweet-sounding R&B from the likes of GIVEON and Muni Long, rock music from newcomers like WILLOW and legends like Chuck Berry. Check out the tag to view clips of live performances, relive memorable moments, nerd out about sampling and interpolations, listen to verses from talented creators and enjoy the music of rap stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, Coi Leray, Saucy Santana and many others.

The app looks forward to honoring and celebrating the excellence that is #BlackTikTok, sharing the stories of Black creators this month and all year-round, according to a press release. To stay up to date with the #BlackTikTok community, be sure to follow @BlackTikTok, a space dedicated to Black creatives and committed to highlighting the stories and content of Black creators who are shaping TikTok and culture. You can also check out the #BlackTikTok hub through the Discover Banner on the TikTok app to view upcoming events and highlights.

2022 Black TikTok Trailblazers

TikTok is thrilled to announce the 2022 Black TikTok Trailblazers. These creators are the next-generation of entertainment leaders, nominated by the TikTok community for their creativity, passion and authenticity. Trailblazers participate in campaign events and share their stories throughout Black History Month, helping amplify the #BlackTikTok community.

— @artbydemarcusshawn – DeMarcus is a creator who captures every day life moments with light-hearted comedy for more than 5 million followers.

— @cultureunfiltered – Culture Unfiltered is spearheaded by former radio host and music blogger Masani Musa. It is a hub for music discovery and dialogue surrounding popular culture and trending news in music.

— @emmanuelduverneau – Emmanuel Duverneau is a 25-year-old content creator whose love for experimenting in the kitchen stemmed from his mother’s cooking lessons. Emmanuel shares his passion for both dancing and cooking on TikTok and hopes to inspire others to follow their dreams and continue doing what they love.

— @grace_africa – Grace is a comedian and nurse, known for sharing popular impersonations and relatable comedy on TikTok. Through her background as a nurse, she uses her platform to share humorous content with an educational flair.

— @immarollwithit – Mya is a sun loving, tree hugging, self-named “wheelie lady” who radiates warmth and positivity wherever she goes. As a disabled creator she shares her joy and passions through dance and sharing her experiences, all while teaching and empowering her communities with educational content.

— @keke.janajah – Keara Wilson is a 20-year-old dancer and choreographer who creates and shares dance videos on TikTok for fun. She was recognized as a 2021 Originator on The Discover List for creating the popular Savage dance to Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song, and plans on getting certified to become a group fitness instructor to further her career.

— @megagonefree – MegaGoneFree is a Black LGBTQ+ independent artist who shares her positive and powerful voice coupled with soulful melodies on TikTok. As a Black woman occupying a genre without many mainstream Black voices, she aims to create music that spreads a message of love, open-mindedness and empathy with her millions of followers.

— @sambafilms – Samba is an artist and filmmaker who combines his interest in culture and cinematography through videos on TikTok. He approaches visual storytelling through the lens of powerful imagery, messages and emotions, and has worked with brands like Netflix, Nike, and Google.

— @themomtrotter – Kay is an entrepreneur and travel enthusiast who has traveled to over 36 countries with her family, and is currently traveling across the U.S. full time in an RV with her husband and 8-year-old. She is passionate about sharing content on TikTok around finance, parenting, and lifestyle, to show an alternate way of living.

— @thesweetimpact – Robert is an IT professional and self-taught cake artist who shares the process behind his cake creations on TikTok. He is known for his fantastical artistry , modeling cakes after iconic pop culture references like Nike Air Jordans, Beauty and the Beast, Space Jam and more. He was honored as a Foodie on The Discover List for his creations.

— @tonyweaverjr – Tony Weaver, Jr. is an award winning storyteller known for sharing his love for anime and manga on TikTok. He is the creator of The UnCommons, an award winning webcomic series, the founder of Weird Enough Productions, a national nonprofit, and was the first comic writer to be selected for Forbes 30 Under 30.