Sen. Tim Scott Proclaims To Majority White RNC Audience: ‘America Is Not A Racist Country’

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) hit the stage on the first night of the Republican National Convention by telling the majority white audience that “America is not a racist country.”

The former potential vice presidential nominee wanted to set the tone for his constituents with his repeated ideology that he used during his failed presidential campaign. Before being met with roars of applause, Scott warned that his thoughts would offend those that he describes as the “liberal elite.”

“I know this is going to offend the liberal elites. Everytime I say it, it offends them,” Scott started.

“But let me say it one more time…America is not a racist country.”

"America is not a racist country" — Tim Scott pic.twitter.com/sDjLlZRSuv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 16, 2024

He continued to claim racism lives in cities with Democratic leaders but “conservative values” is what “restores hope.”

“But if you are looking for racism today, you’d find it in cities run by Democrats. Look on the South Side of Chicago. Poor Black kids, trapped in failing schools,” Scott said, according to the Huffington Post. “Thousands shot every single year, including one of my former interns, DaQuawn Bruce.”

Scott seemingly went back to church roots by preaching to the crowd, “thanking God that this country still believes in the Alpha and the Omega.” Then, he described former President Donald Trump as an “American lion” after escaping “the devil” who allegedly shot at him during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Jul. 13. “The devil came to Pennsylvania holding a rifle, but an American lion got back up on his feet and he roared,” Scott yelled.

Scott: But an American lion got back up on his feet and he roared! Oh yeah! He roared! pic.twitter.com/n9b6njHhFs — Acyn (@Acyn) July 16, 2024

Throughout the night, Black RNC speakers pushed similar narratives that racism doesn’t live in America nor do racist ideologies. Rep. John James (R-MI) was met with awkward laughter after using President Joe Biden’s claim of “if you don’t vote for him, you’re not Black” in support of former President Doanld Trump. “I heard earlier today if you don’t vote for Donald Trump, you ain’t Black,” James told the crowd.

Scott has been an open advocate of overlooked racism from his fellow Republicans. In June 2024, he defended Trump’s remark made during the presidential debates about “Black jobs” claiming the former president really meant that he created jobs for Black people.

“I think what he meant to say was the fact that two-thirds of the jobs he created…went to African Americans, Hispanics, and women,” he said during an interview.

“I think we should take a whole look at the picture, and I don’t think that happens.”

Scott and James both participated in a video series that delved into the experience of Black Republican congressional legislators called “America’s Starting Five.” The series, which includes Reps. Burgess Owens (Utah), Wesley Hunt (Texas), and Rep. Byron Donalds (Fla.), touched on what it means to be a Black Republican amid the 2024 presidential election and the growing demographic of Black Republicans.

