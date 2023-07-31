Tim Scott Slams Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ New Black History Curriculum

Presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), has major issues with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his new mandates on how state teachers must teach Black history, which includes extolling the benefits of slavery. .

“There is no silver lining in slavery,” Scott, who is Black, said at an Iowa campaign stop according to The Hill. “Slavery was really about separating families, about mutilating humans, and even raping their wives. It was just devastating.”

As previously reported, DeSantis pushed for lessons about Black history to be taught in an “objective” way. The mandate was passed on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, and aims to not “indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view.”

Most notably, the guidelines force teachers to teach how enslaved people allegedly gained skills from slavery that “could be applied for their personal benefit.” In addition, DeSantis has Florida teachers teaching about “acts of violence” perpetrated by African Americans.

Scot isn’t the only critic of the guidelines. DeSantis was also condemned by Byron Donalds, the only Black Republican in Florida’s congressional delegation.

Vice President Kamala Harris also called out DeSantis after the guidelines were passed. Harris emotionally said in front of a crowd, “They dare to push propaganda to our children. Adults know what slavery really involved. It involved rape. It involved torture. It involved taking a baby from their mother.

“It involved some of the worst examples of depriving people of humanity in our world. So in the context of that, how is it that anyone could suggest that in the midst of these atrocities, that there was any benefit to being subjected to this level of dehumanization?”

DeSantis quickly fired back at the vice president and accused her of not even reading the curriculum.

“Anyone that actually read that and listens to Kamala [Harris] would know that she’s lying,” he said. “That particular provision about the skills, that was in spite of slavery, not because of it.”

DeSantis has continually defended his mandated curriculum, claiming it would fight against the supposedly omniscient and dangerous “wokeness” in the United States.