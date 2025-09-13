Culture by Mary Spiller Spike Lee Fronts Timberland’s 50th Anniversary Yellow Boot Global Campaign Timberland is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its iconic Yellow Boot with a global campaign featuring Spike Lee, Skepta, and Kiko Mizuhara.







Timberland is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its iconic Yellow Boot with a new global campaign, Advice of an Icon, fronted by filmmaker Spike Lee alongside rapper Skepta and actress Kiko Mizuhara. The effort highlights creativity, authenticity, and community while honoring the boot’s decades-long influence on fashion and culture.

The campaign, launched on Sept. 11, was unveiled through a series of Instagram posts. For Lee, the project carries a message rooted in discipline. “You have to have a work ethic,” he said in a statement. “You got to put the work in. You can’t cheat that, if you’re cheating, you’re cheating yourself.”

Lee has long been a visible supporter of Timberland, most recently spotted courtside at Madison Square Garden in custom Knicks-themed Yellow Boots during the NBA season.

Skepta, the British rapper who also stars in the Timberland campaign, emphasized perseverance and the power of community. “There was never another option for me apart from success,” he said. “Anyone who’s built something will tell you — you need blind faith, even when the outcome isn’t clear. People need to remember community. Get back to that idea of doing it for the people around you.”

For Mizuhara, the campaign is about staying true to oneself despite setbacks. “I kept going. I kept doing what I liked,” she said. “Sometimes there were challenges, and I failed. It’s because I stayed true to who I am. That’s why I’m here. And I will never apologize for who I am.”

The campaign was directed and photographed by Gabriel Moses, known for his distinctive visual style. Timberland’s chief marketing officer, Maisie Willoughby, described the effort as both a tribute and a cultural statement.

“As we head into FW25, Timberland continues to lean into its legacy while pushing culture forward,” she said. “The Advice of an Icon campaign is a bold tribute to unapologetic self-expression and timeless craft. At its core is the Original Yellow Boot, a global icon that has shaped style, work, and street culture for over 50 years.”

With its mix of legendary figures and contemporary voices, Timberland aims to bridge generations while reinforcing the enduring legacy of its signature boot.

