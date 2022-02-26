Timberland Honors Black Creators and Nonprofits in New Black History Month Campaign

For Black History Month, Timberland, the outdoor work and lifestyle brand launched a “From the Root” campaign to salute Black creatives and nonprofit organizations dedicated to inspiring the next generation of designers, entrepreneurs, and outdoor leaders within Black communities, according to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

Timberland realizes that Black communities are underrepresented in outdoor brands, sports, and activities, and the company is determined to change the narrative and drive progress.

The campaign recognizes that Black creators continued to amplify Timberland’s cultural relevance and decided to collaborate with creative talents of the African diaspora whose legacy is one of solid bonds to continue growing and maintaining an inclusive community that supports Black creatives.

“From the Root” Film

The film is led by the Black-owned and women-led advertising shop CHÉ Creative, directed by Dalia Dias, Executive Producer DAPS from production powerhouse CR8TIVE ROW, Content Creator Jahleel Coleman and his agency 13th and Create. The Wardrobe Stylist is AmiraaVee, and there are a host of other Black and Brown creative talents behind the scenes.

The film is an emotional ode to the Black community that connects generations of family in the scenic backdrop of Philadelphia, perfectly poised for the celebration of Blackness in nature, reads Timberland’s official release.

“I am pleased to share my creative lens with Timberland by directing this piece that celebrates black families in a new light. To be able to show the love, joy, and bond that we share within our homes, in an outdoor space – where there are no boundaries, air that fills us with comfort, and the beautiful sky above, reminding us there’s no glass ceilings as we dream. It is refreshing, beautiful, and important to document Black people in nature, reclaiming these spaces where we belong and can express ourselves freely,” says film director Dalia Dias.

She goes on to say, “I am happy to continue to change the narrative within my work and be recognized for this, especially as a black female director with a sharp focus on building more representation in the industry, and I’m extremely proud to be working with Timberland that are in support of making a conscious and active effort to diversify and showcase the world we live in as it is, through their brand and platform.”

Timberland pledged to donate $125,000 to five nonprofit organizations devoted to uplifting Black communities to use their creativity in participation in outdoor activities. The Virgil Abloh ‘Post-Modern’ Scholarship Fund, Greening Youth Foundation, Urban Creators, The Gray Matter Experience, and Soul Trak were selected because they illustrated Black people in sporting activities and brands, according to their website.

“Black culture is rich in history and heritage, when we explore the far-reaching effects of its impact on the world, we can truly appreciate how it all traces back to a legacy of self-expression and identity,” said Dabo Che, Chief Creative Officer, and CEO of CHÉ Creative.